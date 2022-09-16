Remembering boxing’s top trilogies

Canelo Álvarez’s rivalry with Gennady Golovkin reaches the ultimate standard of modern boxing excellence this weekend when these vaunted fighters complete a trilogy.

From Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier to Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez, most of the great rivals in the sport’s recent history have engaged in at least three memorable bouts. Only the most compelling matchups can attract fans for three meetings, and the sagas often define the fighters’ careers.

It’s tough enough to make one bout between top boxers in this fractured promotional era. But when two elite fighters follow one compelling show with another, they’re sometimes rewarded with a chance at boxing immortality — and hopefully the riches that come with it.