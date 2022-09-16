 | Fri, Sep 16, 2022
Remembering boxing’s top trilogies

When Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet Saturday, they'll be the lates in a long line of boxers to partake in memorable trilogies against their key rivals. Here are some of the memorable ones.

September 16, 2022 - 2:29 PM

Canelo Álvarez weighs in against Billy Joe Saunders for Alvarez's WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles and Saunders' WBO super middleweight title at AT&T Stadium on May 07, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by (Al Bello/Getty Images/TNS)

Canelo Álvarez’s rivalry with Gennady Golovkin reaches the ultimate standard of modern boxing excellence this weekend when these vaunted fighters complete a trilogy.

From Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier to Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez, most of the great rivals in the sport’s recent history have engaged in at least three memorable bouts. Only the most compelling matchups can attract fans for three meetings, and the sagas often define the fighters’ careers.

It’s tough enough to make one bout between top boxers in this fractured promotional era. But when two elite fighters follow one compelling show with another, they’re sometimes rewarded with a chance at boxing immortality — and hopefully the riches that come with it.

