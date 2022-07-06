Report: Big 12 looking to add Pac 12 schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just 12 months ago, the Big 12 Conference was rocked by news that Texas and Oklahoma planned to depart the league for the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

That left the the prospect of the Big 12 having just eight active members, but the conference moved quickly to add Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and Central Florida to its ranks no later than July 1, 2024. At the time, back in early September, it meant the conference was guaranteed to once more have 12 members.

But that number could be changing again.