Report: Tampa Bay set to deal ace

Tampa Bay is preparing to trade away its ace pitcher to San Diego. Blake Snell won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award for the Rays.

By

Sports

December 28, 2020 - 8:18 AM

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series on Oct. 27. Photo by Dirk Shadd / Times / TNS

Two months ago, Blake Snell got yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series.

Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town.

The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Snell from the defending AL champions. The teams have an agreement in place and the star pitcher was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

