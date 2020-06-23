Return of college athletes gives glimpse of challenges

Late last week, Clemson announced 28 athletes and athletic staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Kansas State said it was shutting down its voluntary workouts for athletes at team facilities after a spike of 14 positive cases.

And on Monday, Notre Dame reported one positive among 91 tested football players, Wisconsin had two positives among 117 athletes tested and Iowa’s latest round of testing found nine positives among 40 overall.