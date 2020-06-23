Menu Search Log in

Return of college athletes gives glimpse of challenges

With college athletes returning on campus for athletes, COVID-19 infections have caused some universities to close its facilities.

By

Sports

June 23, 2020 - 10:25 AM

Kansas State quarterback Skyler Thompson (10) scores on a 3-yard run in the third quarter, one of four rushing touchdowns on the day, against Oklahoma at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The host Wildcats won, 48-41. Photo by Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle/TNS

Late last week, Clemson announced 28 athletes and athletic staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Kansas State said it was shutting down its voluntary workouts for athletes at team facilities after a spike of 14 positive cases.

And on Monday, Notre Dame reported one positive among 91 tested football players, Wisconsin had two positives among 117 athletes tested and Iowa’s latest round of testing found nine positives among 40 overall.

Related
June 18, 2020
June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
May 29, 2020
Trending