Returning talent guides Kansas State on the gridiron

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — When Skylar Thompson was hurt last season, and Kansas State was forced to strip the redshirt from freshman Will Howard and throw him into the fire, it may have been the moment that set the Wildcats up for big things this season.

Thompson is back for his sixth year in the program, thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to players amid the pandemic, and he’s healthy again after season-ending shoulder surgery.

And his understudy, Howard, returns with his freshman eligibility still intact but seven Big 12 starts now on his resume.