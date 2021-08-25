 | Wed, Aug 25, 2021
Returning talent guides Kansas State on the gridiron

A promising start, including a come-from-behind win over Oklahoma, turned into a season of disappointment in 2020 for Kansas State, which dropped its last five games to finish 4-6 on the season. The Wildcats returns plenty of talented skill position players to lead the way in 2021.

Sports

August 25, 2021 - 10:49 AM

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) turns up field after catching a pass reception against Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling (3) during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — When Skylar Thompson was hurt last season, and Kansas State was forced to strip the redshirt from freshman Will Howard and throw him into the fire, it may have been the moment that set the Wildcats up for big things this season.

Thompson is back for his sixth year in the program, thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to players amid the pandemic, and he’s healthy again after season-ending shoulder surgery.

And his understudy, Howard, returns with his freshman eligibility still intact but seven Big 12 starts now on his resume.

