 Mon, Aug 08, 2022
Revitalized Clark seeks re-energized Chiefs defense in 2022

Frank Clark had a substandard season in 2021 for Kansas City, including legal troubles that have yet to be resolved. Regardless, he promises a renewed demeanor for 2022.

By

Sports

August 8, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said coach Andy Reid had an honest conversation with him after the 2021 season. The topic? Clark needed to play better. Photo by (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Frank Clark arrived at training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs last month noticeably trimmer, and with that menacing scowl that somehow seemed so befitting of a menacing defensive end replaced by a joyful smile.

His attitude? That was better, too.

The changes in appearance and demeanor were the byproduct of a decision the 29-year-old Clark made immediately after last season to clean up his life. He swore off alcohol, which had gotten him into trouble in the past, along with red meat and sugar that had packed about 15 pounds onto his 250-pound frame and fundamentally altered his performance.

