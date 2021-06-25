Rising tide lifts Iola swim team to success at Chanute meet

CHANUTE — Iola’s swimmers brought in a number of top-three finishes at a meet hosted by Chanute Wednesday. Also taking part was Independence.
Noah Schowengerdt led the Seahorses in the pool, by winning five events. William Toland won a pair of races. Also winning races was Caroline Toland, Brigham Smith, and the 100-yard medley relay team of Anna Klubek, Ruby Thompson, Moira Springer and Easton Higginbotham.
Of note: results were unavailable for those finishing outside the top three of their respective races. Also racing for Iola were Adam Klubek, Lee Wanker, Eliana Higginbotham, Miriah Mathis and Isabelle Winner.
