 | Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Rising tide lifts Iola swim team to success at Chanute meet

The Iola Seahorses swim team brought home several top finishes at a meet in Chanute Wednesday.

Sports

June 25, 2021 - 2:51 PM

CHANUTE — Iola’s swimmers brought in a number of top-three finishes at a meet hosted by Chanute Wednesday. Also taking part was Independence.

Noah Schowengerdt led the Seahorses in the pool, by winning five events. William Toland won a pair of races. Also winning races was Caroline Toland, Brigham Smith, and the 100-yard medley relay team of Anna Klubek, Ruby Thompson, Moira Springer and Easton Higginbotham.

Of note: results were unavailable for those finishing outside the top three of their respective races. Also racing for Iola were Adam Klubek, Lee Wanker, Eliana Higginbotham, Miriah Mathis and Isabelle Winner.

Related
July 24, 2018
July 16, 2018
June 20, 2018
June 6, 2013
Most Popular