Rock chalk champions

The Kansas Jayhawks stormed back from a 15-point, halftime deficit to knock out North Carolina to claim the fourth national championship in school history. The 72-69 win marked the largest ever comeback in title game history.

April 4, 2022 - 11:01 PM

Kansas fans cheer on their team while watching the Jayhawks take on the University of North Carolina Monday, April 4, 2022, in the NCAA national championship game on the big screen at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Photo by TNS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas brought its fourth NCAA title back home Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

It was the biggest comeback in title game history, surpassing Kentucky’s 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998.

David McCormack scored the go-ahead bucket from close range with 1:21 left, then another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three. North Carolina missed its final four shots, including Caleb Love’s desperation 3 at the buzzer. His heave barely grazed rim after officials ruled that Kansas guard DaJuan Harris Jr., stepped out on an inbounds pass with 4.3 seconds left.

