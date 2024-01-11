Rock shockers: KU men lose to UCF; Jayhawk women stun Baylor

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — In the preseason Big 12 poll, No. 3 Kansas was predicted to finish first and UCF was predicted to come in last. The Knights’ rallying cry to combat that noise was to prove they belonged.

In another topsy-turvy college basketball game, the Knights did just that, upending the Jayhawks 65-60 on Wednesday night.

“They were better than us tonight,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “There’s no understating that they were better than us. On the flip side, we weren’t very good.”