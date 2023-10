Rodeo success was all in the family for Karlee Boots and her cousins, Kodi and Kamdon Barnett.

The three were named All-Around Champions for their respective age divisions as part of the Top Hand Youth Rodeo Series, which wrapped up its 2023 season in September.

Boots took the top honors in the Senior Girls Division, ages 15-18. Boots was the top finisher overall in breakaway, goat tying and pole races for 2023 as well. She’s the daughter of Karla Laver and Justin Boots.