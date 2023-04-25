 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Rodgers latest NFL aging star to join Jets

The trade of Aaron Rodgers to New York puts one of the greatest players in NFL history in a Jets uniform. Despite a 54-year Super Bowl drought and the league’s longest active streak without a playoff appearance, the Jets have acquired several Hall of Fame players over the years.

Aaron Rodgers runs off the field after the New York Jets lose 44-38 in overtime to the Green Bay Packers in NFL action at MetLife Stadium. 12/23/18 East Rutherford, N.J.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The trade of quarterback Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay to New York puts one of the greatest players in NFL history in a Jets uniform.

Despite a 54-year Super Bowl drought and the league’s longest active streak without a playoff appearance (12 seasons), the Jets have acquired several Hall of Fame players over the years. Some had big impacts, while others simply made a pitstop in New York on their way to Canton.

Here are some of the most notable players who joined the Jets late in their careers and ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — mostly for their accomplishments elsewhere:

