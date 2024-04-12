 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
Rough day on the links for IHS

Iola High's golf team struggled Tuesday in Pittsburg, one week after an impressive season-opener. Still, the Mustangs' Brennen Coffield took home the ninth-place medal, while Baron Folk and Parker Andres both shot career low scores.

April 12, 2024 - 2:54 PM

Iola High's Baron Folk hits a shot at a tournament in Pittsburg Tuesday. Photo by Jeremy Sellman / IHS

PITTSBURG — Iola High’s golfers had a tough day on the course Tuesday.

One week after a stellar performance at Independence to open the season, conditions this time around proved troublesome, head coach Jeremy Sellman said.

“Today was not the boys’ day,” Sellman said.

Both Brennen Coffield and Xander Sellman struggled with errant tee shots and putting, Coach Sellman said.

“What I was excited to see was their resilience and their ability to push through the mistakes and stay competitive,” he said.

