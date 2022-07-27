 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Rough riding returns

Bull Bash highlights weekend schedule at the Allen County Fair.

By

Sports

July 27, 2022 - 1:56 PM

Iolan Nick Vaughn competes in a previous Bull Bash event in Iola. LaHaye Bucking Bulls of Iola is once again sponsoring the Allen County Fair Bull Bash Friday and Saturday at the Lyle Dreher Roughriders Arena at Iola’s Riverside Park. Register file photo

The LaHaye Bucking Bulls are ready to shake up the Allen County Fair once again this weekend at the Riverside Park Fairgrounds. 

Grant LaHaye first got into rodeo when he was a little kid. His father rode bulls as far back as he could remember. LaHaye said he was always intrigued with bucking bulls but was mainly into horses when he was younger. He wondered how he would ever get into the game. 

“We team-roped a little bit. Once when we went to look at a horse, the guy also had bucking bulls. So we ended up buying a couple of cows from him and starting raising them,” LaHaye said.

Related
April 21, 2022
July 26, 2021
October 5, 2020
May 8, 2010
Most Popular