Rough riding returns

The LaHaye Bucking Bulls are ready to shake up the Allen County Fair once again this weekend at the Riverside Park Fairgrounds.

Grant LaHaye first got into rodeo when he was a little kid. His father rode bulls as far back as he could remember. LaHaye said he was always intrigued with bucking bulls but was mainly into horses when he was younger. He wondered how he would ever get into the game.

“We team-roped a little bit. Once when we went to look at a horse, the guy also had bucking bulls. So we ended up buying a couple of cows from him and starting raising them,” LaHaye said.