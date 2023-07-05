 | Wed, Jul 05, 2023
Roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off; includes Van Gundy, Rose

Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network. ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff.

July 5, 2023 - 2:41 PM

ESPN Analyst Jeff Van Gundy looks on prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics on May 19, 2022, in Miami. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS)

Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.

ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

