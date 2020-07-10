Menu Search Log in

Roy ready for first gig

First-year coach Jarrett Roy is ready for the school year to get rolling and begin the start of his coaching career.

By

Sports

July 10, 2020 - 3:34 PM

First-year coach Jarrett Roy stands outside of Iola High School Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Jarrett Roy is on new turf at Iola High School. 

A recent graduate of Emporia State this past spring, Roy is currently in charge of Iola’s summer strength and conditioning program. When the academic year begins, Roy will serve as the weights and advanced P.E coach. 

“My degree is in physical education, but strength and conditioning was always a passion of mine,” Roy said. “In high school I loved doing powerlifting and going to weights every day. From  eighth grade to my senior year oh high school, I didn’t miss a single day of weights.”

Related
June 9, 2020
April 22, 2020
April 15, 2020
May 23, 2014
Trending