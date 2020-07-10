Roy ready for first gig

Jarrett Roy is on new turf at Iola High School.

A recent graduate of Emporia State this past spring, Roy is currently in charge of Iola’s summer strength and conditioning program. When the academic year begins, Roy will serve as the weights and advanced P.E coach.

“My degree is in physical education, but strength and conditioning was always a passion of mine,” Roy said. “In high school I loved doing powerlifting and going to weights every day. From eighth grade to my senior year oh high school, I didn’t miss a single day of weights.”