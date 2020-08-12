Royal rally for naught

CINCINNATI — Just when it looked like Ryan McBroom came off the bench and re-ignited the fire the Kansas City Royals showed during their four-game winning streak and assured they’d find a way to keep the good times rolling, the Cincinnati Reds dished out a dose of heartbreak.

McBroom blasted a pinch-hit, two-run home run that tied the score in the eighth inning and propelled the game into extra innings after the Royals trailed by four early, but the Royals couldn’t get a run in the 10th despite the new rule that starts each team with a runner on second base.

The Reds got a walk-off double from Joey Votto on a ball that Royals center fielder Brett Phillips likely should have caught, but Phillips apparently didn’t realize how much room he had before reaching the wall and Votto’s high drive fell for a game-winning RBI double as the Royals dropped the opener of the two-game set 6-5 at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night.