Royals acquire Benitendi

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox traded Benintendi along with an unspecified amount of cash to the Royals for Franchy Cordero and two players to be named. Boston also received minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and a player to be named from the New York Mets. The Mets received outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals.

“For our fans, this is not the first time in the last year they’ve seen an important player leave,” Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told reporters in a conference call late Wednesday night after the deal was announced. “I know it’s tough, I know it’s painful.”