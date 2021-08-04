Royals bats remain silent

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which had dropped three of four at fourth-place Kansas City last week.

“That was definitely one of my better ones,” Cease said. “I still need to be a little bit more efficient. But the stuff was good, and to get through six was solid. To finish strong, it means a lot to me.”