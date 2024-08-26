Royals blasted by Philly in series rubber match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber had two hits and three RBIs and Garrett Stubbs had a career-best four hits to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to an 11-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

After Garrett Stubbs opened the third inning with a triple into the right-field corner, Schwarber hit a double to right-center. Alec Bohm’s two-out hit scored Schwarber, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Schwarber added RBIs on a bases-loaded grounder in the fourth and a single that capped a three-run sixth inning.

Philadelphia scored five in the eighth, highlighted by Bohm’s two-run single and Nick Castellanos’ two-run homer, his 17th of the season.

Needing a home run to complete the cycle, Stubbs singled in the eighth and was hit by a pitch in the ninth.

“I’ve never been mad to get a single, but sure as (heck) was trying to hit a homer,” Stubbs said. “(Today) was about as good as you can ever feel. Obviously, it helped us get to 11 runs and kind of cruise toward the last few innings.”

Kolby Allard (2-0) worked five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.

“The changeup was really good today,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “The first two guys get on in the first inning and he works himself out of it. That tells me something about him.”

Kansas City’s Seth Lugo (14-8) allowed six runs and 11 hits.

“A lot of contact today, so give them credit,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “But it was a very unfortunate run for Seth because a lot of that contact wasn’t hard.”

Lugo has surrendered at least four runs in five of his last seven starts.

“It’s been a tough run of luck,” Quatraro said. “But he’s throwing the ball fine.”

The Phillies went 7 for 14 with runners-in-scoring position.

“It was pretty frustrating,” Lugo said. “I felt like I was making pitches. I wanted a little bit more swing-and-miss, but that’s a good lineup.”

After matching a season high with 18 hits in Saturday’s 11-2 win, the Phillies banged out 16 hits on Sunday and 45 hits while outscoring the Royals 26-12 to take two games of the three-game series.

“We got our approaches back,” Thomson said. “Our at-bats the entire series were really good.”