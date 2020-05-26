Royals’ Dozier shares ‘Big Brother’ love

As originally planned, Hunter Dozier of the Royals earlier this month would have been at Kauffman Stadium enjoying a meet-and-greet with a delegation from Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City.

Normally, it would have been one of five such nights with BBBSKC, which typically brings matches of 15 “Bigs” and 15 “Littles” … many of whom likely would’ve been attending their first game at Kauffman.

No such luck, alas, during a pandemic.