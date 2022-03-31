Royals extend Matheny through 2023

The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season.

Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season. He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall, which includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.

“Mike is one of the finest leaders I’ve been around and the Royals are fortunate to have him managing our team,” Royals President Dayton Moore said. “He is a tremendous competitor who cares deeply about players, the Kansas City community and this great game of baseball.”