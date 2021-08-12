 | Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Royals fall short in series finale with New York

Kansas City trailed 3-0 after half an inning and could never catch up Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to New York. The Royals are back in action Friday at home against St. Louis, while the Yankees are in Dyersville, Iowa, tonight to take on Chicago on the famed "Field of Dreams" baseball diamond.

By

Sports

August 12, 2021 - 8:33 AM

New York Yankees pitcher Chad Green throws to first on a pick-off attempt in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luke Voit had a two-run single in New York’s three-run first inning and the Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 on Wednesday for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals.

Chad Green (6-5) got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season.

The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100. The heat might have factored in sloppy play by the Yankees, who had three errors.

