Royals fall short in series finale with New York

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luke Voit had a two-run single in New York’s three-run first inning and the Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 on Wednesday for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals.

Chad Green (6-5) got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season.

The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100. The heat might have factored in sloppy play by the Yankees, who had three errors.