 | Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Royals fall to Reds at Home

The Royals' skid continues. The Cincinnati Reds beat Kansas City 6-2 on Monday Night.

July 6, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 27, 2021. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eugenio Suarez clubbed a tiebreaking three-run home run shortly after Nick Castellanos hit a tying solo shot and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday night.

Suarez hit a 1-1 pitch off the Royals Hall of Fame in left field to give his team a three-run lead in the seventh inning. The homer was his 17th of the season and came off Kyle Zimmer against his first batter of the game.

“It’s never comfortable being down late, but there is growing confidence we can come back in games,” Reds manager David Bell said. “That was a big blow, but Castellanos’ homer was big, too.”

