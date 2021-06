KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

It was the Tigers’ first sweep in Kansas City since 2014.

The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.