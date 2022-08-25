Royals get by Diamondbacks with Witt Jr. HR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during Kansas City’s five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six.

“I just felt like I was trying to worry about (the shutout streak),” Gallen said. “It’s one of those things where if you let it get too big and control you too much it can be a problem. I felt like that in the first couple innings. I was trying to worry about that too much. I just need to do my job and not worry about it.”