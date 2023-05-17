 | Wed, May 17, 2023
Royals have 5-run 2nd; take down Padres, 5-4

May 17, 2023 - 1:30 PM

Edward Olivares (14) of the Kansas City Royals hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres May 16 2023, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images/TNS)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a two-run double in Kansas City’s five-run second, Brady Singer pitched six solid innings and the Royals beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Royals jumped on starter Seth Lugo (3-3) in the second, with Bobby Witt Jr., Nate Eaton and Matt Duffy also driving in runs. Lugo gave up five runs on four hits in his two innings. The Padres have lost eight of 10.

“That was really good for us tonight. That is a great win, you know, against a team like the Padres. They are a really good team,” Perez said. “We scored five runs, and we got the game.”

