Royals hope for faster start in 2024

The Kansas City Royals stumbled out of the gate in 2023, going 7-22 in April on the way to a 56-106 record. Avoiding a repeat will require a much more productive start, team officials said.

March 27, 2024 - 2:07 PM

Manager Matt Quatraro (33) of the Kansas City Royals looks on before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 10, 2023, in Baltimore. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images/TNS

The Royals concluded Cactus League play on a nine-game winless streak, which oddly sounds like something you’d hear about a soccer squad instead of a baseball team.

But spring games can end in ties, and that explains how the Royals finished with a 0-6-3 record in Arizona. It may seem concerning, but the Royals likely aren’t fretting about it.

To understand the reason for that, consider what happened a year ago.

The Royals had one of the best records in the Cactus League in 2023 at 19-13 and felt like they had momentum heading to the regular season. Even former Royals manager Ned Yost was bullish on the team after what he’d seen in spring training.

