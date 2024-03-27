Royals hope for faster start in 2024

The Royals concluded Cactus League play on a nine-game winless streak, which oddly sounds like something you’d hear about a soccer squad instead of a baseball team.

But spring games can end in ties, and that explains how the Royals finished with a 0-6-3 record in Arizona. It may seem concerning, but the Royals likely aren’t fretting about it.

To understand the reason for that, consider what happened a year ago.

The Royals had one of the best records in the Cactus League in 2023 at 19-13 and felt like they had momentum heading to the regular season. Even former Royals manager Ned Yost was bullish on the team after what he’d seen in spring training.