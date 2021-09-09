 | Thu, Sep 09, 2021
Royals implode in loss to Baltimore

A series of unfortunate events, capped by a brutal two-run error, allowed Kansas City to blow a 5-0, eighth-inning lead to Baltimore Wednesday. The Orioles scored nine runs in the inning, then held on in a 9-8 victory to stun the Royals.

September 9, 2021 - 8:42 AM

The Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins follows the his eighth-inning fly ball to right field against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday. The ball was dropped for a two-base error, a key play in Baltimore's 9-8 come-from-behind victory. Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images / TNS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez hit a game-tying two-run single, two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, allowing two more runs to score, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles scored all their runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 win over the Royals on Wednesday night.

“We haven’t had too many of those types of innings in the last few years,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It took us eight innings to put some at-bats together. We were pretty flat offensively. We caught a break. We don’t get too many of those usually.”

Baltimore has taken two of three from the Royals, who haven’t won a series at Camden Yards since April 2014.

