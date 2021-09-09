Royals implode in loss to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez hit a game-tying two-run single, two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, allowing two more runs to score, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles scored all their runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 win over the Royals on Wednesday night.

“We haven’t had too many of those types of innings in the last few years,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It took us eight innings to put some at-bats together. We were pretty flat offensively. We caught a break. We don’t get too many of those usually.”

Baltimore has taken two of three from the Royals, who haven’t won a series at Camden Yards since April 2014.