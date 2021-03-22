Royals in Salvy to record deal

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore simply wasn’t willing to watch Salvador Perez — the organization’s homegrown multi-time All-Star, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger catcher — walk away in free agency.

Perez has repeated his desire to remain with the Royals, and the club announced Sunday they reached a franchise record four-year contract extension with the 2015 World Series MVP.

“We all know why everybody has believed in you all these years, because you’ve earned it,” Moore said, turning and looking Perez in the eye. “And people love being around you. They pull for you, and it’s special that we get a chance to keep you here.”