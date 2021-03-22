Menu Search Log in

Royals in Salvy to record deal

The Kansas City Royals have signed catcher Salvador Perez to the richest contract in team history, by extending his contract four years and paying him $82 million.

March 22, 2021 - 9:32 AM

Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals looks on in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game Friday in Surprise, Arizona. Photo by Abbie Parr / Getty Images / TNS

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore simply wasn’t willing to watch Salvador Perez — the organization’s homegrown multi-time All-Star, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger catcher — walk away in free agency.

Perez has repeated his desire to remain with the Royals, and the club announced Sunday they reached a franchise record four-year contract extension with the 2015 World Series MVP.

“We all know why everybody has believed in you all these years, because you’ve earned it,” Moore said, turning and looking Perez in the eye. “And people love being around you. They pull for you, and it’s special that we get a chance to keep you here.”

