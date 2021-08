KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals had shown very little fight in a three-game sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

They showed about three games’ worth of it Monday night.

After answering about every time the Houston Astros tied the game or pulled ahead, Salvador Perez capped the back-and-forth affair with a two-out single in the eighth inning that lifted the Royals to a 7-6 victory over the AL West leaders.