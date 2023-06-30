 | Fri, Jun 30, 2023
Royals rally to stun Cleveland

Freddie Freeman's 2-run single in the bottom of the 10th allowed the Kansas City Royals to eke past Cleveland Thursday, 4-3. Despite the win, Kansas City (23-58) reaches the mid-point of the season with the worst 81-game record in team history.

June 30, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Drew Waters of the Kansas City Royals dives into second base against the Cleveland Guardians. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — José Ramirez daringly stole home for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, but the Kansas City Royals rebounded to beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 Thursday on pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin’s two-run double in the bottom half.

Even with the win, the Royals reached the season’s midpoint at 23-58, the worst first-half record in team history.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was in attendance but was not in uniform as an on-going precaution against health concerns. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale managed the Guardians.

