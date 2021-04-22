 | Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Royals rebound to rally past Rays

After a miserable pair of losses to Tampa Bay, Kansas City rallied for a 9-8 victory to salvage the third and final game of the three-game series. Salvador Perez hit the walk-off, tie-breaking single in the ninth.

By

Sports

April 22, 2021 - 9:45 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a game-ending RBI single, and the Kansas City Royals avoided a sweep by topping the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8 on Wednesday night.

Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Carlos Santana homered for Kansas City, which trailed 6-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning. Scott Barlow (1-0) allowed Joey Wendle’s tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth, but got the win when the Royals rallied.

Michael A. Taylor sparked the game-ending rally with a leadoff single for Kansas City. Jarrod Dyson came in to run, swiped second and advanced to third on Hanser Alberto’s sacrifice bunt against Diego Castillio (0-1).

Related
April 20, 2021
September 9, 2020
April 30, 2019
May 14, 2018
Most Popular