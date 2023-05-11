Royals score 4 in first; crush White Sox, 9-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Pratto homered and Brad Keller won for the first time in nearly a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Keller (3-3), who leads the majors with 32 walks allowed, got into immediate trouble walking the first two batters he faced, but escaped first-inning damage with a double play and strikeout.

“We had a chance to put some runs on the board in the first inning and we didn’t,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “We had them on the ropes there and he was able to get out of it.”