 | Thu, May 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Royals score 4 in first; crush White Sox, 9-1

Nick Pratto homered and drove in three supporting Brad Keller’s first win in almost a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox, 9-1.

By

Sports

May 11, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Nick Pratto of the Kansas City Royals hits a fifth-inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Pratto homered and Brad Keller won for the first time in nearly a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Keller (3-3), who leads the majors with 32 walks allowed, got into immediate trouble walking the first two batters he faced, but escaped first-inning damage with a double play and strikeout.

“We had a chance to put some runs on the board in the first inning and we didn’t,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “We had them on the ropes there and he was able to get out of it.”

Related
July 28, 2021
May 30, 2019
April 16, 2019
April 1, 2019
Most Popular