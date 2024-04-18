Royals settle for split as White Sox ekes out win in finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets homered, Erick Fedde pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning and the struggling Chicago White Sox edged the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday for a doubleheader split that ended a six-game slide.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning of the opener to put the Royals ahead, and Kansas City went on to win 4-2.

Paul DeJong had a five-hit day, adding two singles in the second game after going 3 for 3 in the first with a homer, double and walk. The White Sox are off to the worst start in franchise history at 3-15.