Royals shake up front office

The Kansas City Royals announced they've added two new executives to their front office, hiring Johnny DiPuglia as an assistant of international scouting and Fred Guerrero as a player evaluation coordinator. Both have been instrumental in signing some of the top Latin American players in the Majors.

January 5, 2024 - 2:08 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals hired longtime Washington Nationals executive Johnny DiPuglia as their special assistant of international scouting and Fred Guerrero as their coordinator of player evaluation on Thursday in two important additions to their front office.

The Royals have been overhauling their player evaluation system since J.J. Picollo took over as general manager more than a year ago. The decision to hire DiPuglia, who spent 11 seasons with the Boston Red Sox before his run with the Nationals, will give Kansas City a fresh approach to international scouting.

DiPuglia was responsible for signing Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramírez during his career.

