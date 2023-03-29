 | Wed, Mar 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Royals’ Sherman optimistic about new ballpark, current team

Royals owner John Sherman believes that plans are progressing toward a new downtown ballpark, which would replace the nearly 50-year-old Kauffman Stadium as early as 2027 or 2028. The Royals have a new manager in Matt Quatraro and several promising young prospects that they believe will continue to develop throughout the upcoming season, which begins Thursday against Minnesota.

By

Sports

March 29, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Bobby Witt Jr. will make his MLB debut for the Royals on Opening Day on Thursday, April 7, in a game against Cleveland at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The first thing that Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman thinks about when he wakes up each morning is how the club, stuck in what seems like an interminable rebuild, will play on that particular day.

Not where they will play four or five years down the road.

Yet given the modest expectations for a team that lost nearly 100 games a year ago, it makes sense many Royals fans are just as interested — quite possibly more so — in the plans for a downtown ballpark than whether infielder Bobby Witt Jr. can double down on his brilliant rookie season or pitcher Brady Singer can truly become a staff ace.

Related
November 22, 2019
September 3, 2019
August 30, 2019
August 28, 2019
Most Popular