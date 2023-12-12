Royals sign veteran reliever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals finalized a $5 million, one-year contract with Will Smith on Monday, and they are hoping the left-hander will be able to close down games in a way their bullpen struggled to last season.

The 34-year-old, who has won World Series rings each of the past three season with different organizations, also could earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games pitched: $125,000 each for 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60 games.

“Finishing games is definitely where and why Will was attractive to us,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “It’s tough to do throughout the season, but he does have a track record and he’s going to have every opportunity to finish games.”