Royals sign veteran reliever

Will Smith, who has been on the last three World Series-winning teams, including Texas this year, has signed a one-year, $5-million contract with Kansas City. The Royals have promised to look at Smith for the team's closer role.

December 12, 2023 - 2:11 PM

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Will Smith throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 31, 2023, in Phoenix. Left-handed reliever Smith, who has won World Series rings the past three seasons with three different organizations, has agreed to a $5 million contract with the Royals. Photo by AP / Brynn Anderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals finalized a $5 million, one-year contract with Will Smith on Monday, and they are hoping the left-hander will be able to close down games in a way their bullpen struggled to last season.

The 34-year-old, who has won World Series rings each of the past three season with different organizations, also could earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games pitched: $125,000 each for 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60 games.

“Finishing games is definitely where and why Will was attractive to us,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “It’s tough to do throughout the season, but he does have a track record and he’s going to have every opportunity to finish games.”

