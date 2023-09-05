Royals slam White Sox with Ragans on mound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-1 in the first game of a three-game series Monday.

The American League Pitcher of the Month for August, Ragans (6-4) retired the first 13 batters he faced and finished with just one hit allowed. He struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone. He now has a 21-inning scoreless streak.

“I’m just trying to finish the season strong,” he said after the game. “Every time I go out there I try to give us a chance to win. Today, the guys made it pretty easy. We put up 12, seven in the fifth. But even in the beginning, with one in the first, one in the second and one in the third, it made it a lot easier.