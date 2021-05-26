 | Wed, May 26, 2021
Royals snap Tampa Bay winning streak

Kansas City's Brad Keller had his most impressive start of the season, while Carlos Santana and Salvador Perez had RBIs in Kansas City's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. The victory snaps the Rays' 11-game winning streak.

Sports

May 26, 2021 - 8:45 AM

Cam Gallagher of the Kansas City Royals scores a run in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field Tuesday. Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images / TNS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ 11-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory.

Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays. Tampa Bay’s winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.

“We had a great run,”Hill said. “We’ll start another one tomorrow.”

