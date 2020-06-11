Royals take top arm in first round

The Kansas City Royals selected left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy, regarded by many as the top pitching prospect in this year’s Major League Baseball draft, with the fourth overall pick.

They also picked up Baylor University shortstop Nick Loftin with the No. 32 pick. Loftin earned Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year recognition this spring.

The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State first baseman/third baseman Spencer Torkelson No. 1 overall Wednesday evening. The Baltimore Orioles picked University of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad second. The Miami Marlins then selected Minnesota right-handed pitcher Max Meyer with the third pick to set the table for the Royals.