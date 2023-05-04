Royals top Orioles, 6-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke won for the first time since last August and the Kansas City Royals snapped a 10-game home losing streak by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Greinke (1-4) won for the first time in 14 starts, allowing just three singles in five innings and striking out three.

“Everything worked good,” Greinke said. “Defense was great, hitting was great, pitching was good. Glad to be getting some outs, not pitching like I did the last couple of times.”