Menu Search Log in

Runners back on course

The 2020 cross country season has forced adjustments for Iola runners, but both Mustangs and Fillies put in solid times at Greenbush.

By

Sports

September 18, 2020 - 4:35 PM

Iola High’s Jack Adams, left, rounds the bend on his way to a second-place finish at a cross country meet hosted by Parsons High School at Greenbush Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GREENBUSH — The 2020 cross country season has been one of adjustments already for Iola High.

The Mustangs and Fillies had to adjust their race schedules in their Sept. 3 opener because host Anderson County limited the number of visiting schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Week 2’s competition in Fort Scott was washed away due to rain.

Related
October 29, 2018
September 14, 2018
October 14, 2016
October 22, 2010
Trending