RICHMOND — Local runners are rounding into form as the 2021 cross country season enters the home stretch.

Iola High’s Mustangs placed three of the top seven runners, and five of the top 17, to claim first place as a squad at Thursday’s Central Heights Invitational.

Leading the herd was Jesse Taylor, who placed second individually in completing the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 4.93 seconds.