Runners shine at Eureka meet

EUREKA — Iola High’s varsity runners brought home some hardware Tuesday at the Eureka Invitational.

The Mustang boys placed five runners in the top 15 to take second as a squad, while the Iola girls took home the team championship in the varsity race.

Leading the charge were some familiar faces. Iola’s Keegan Hill took home third overall with a time of 18:06.36. He was followed by Cole Moyer in 11th, Brennen Coffield in 12th, Joshua Wanker 14th and Kale Godfrey in 15th.

Mahailie Genoble’s 10th-place finish led the Mustang girls. She was followed by Lynsie Fehr in 14th, Ari Ramirez in 18th and Madeleine Wanker in 19th.

The younger runners also fared well in their respective races. Iola’s Brett Heinrich and Otto Malloy took home second and third, respectively, in the junior varsity boys race. Caden Coltrane was sixth and Kaden Vega 10th.

Sydney Ebberts took 10th and Brecken Bycroft 11th for Iola’s JV girls.

In middle school action, Iola’s Adam Klubek and Konner Morrison went 2-3 in the eighth-grade boys race. Bradley Cooper took ninth among seventh-grade boys. On the girls side, Iola’s Eliana Higginbotham took 18th in the eighth-grade girls competition.

Yates Center Middle School’s Decembyr Garrett (1278) runs in a race earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Yates Center also sent a small contingent of runners. Asher Arnold took 19th in the varsity boys run. Elliot Ard and Joseph Bishop were fourth and seventh, respectively, among eighth-grade boys. Decembyr Garrett took fifth among seventh-grade girls.

Eureka Invitational

Varsity Girls (5K)

Team scores: 1. Iola, 15

10. Mahailie Genoble, Iola, 25:12.77

14. Lynsie Fehr, Iola, 26:29.58

18. Ari Ramirez, Iola, 28:25.47

19. Madeleine Wanker, Iola, 30:49.31