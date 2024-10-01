Runners shine at Rim Rock

LAWRENCE — Area runners got to stretch their legs Saturday in one of the pre-eminent cross country meets in the nation.

Foremost among them was Crest High’s Josie Walter, who captured 15th in the Girls Blue Varsity Division of the Rim Rock Farm High School Classic.

Walter finished the 5K route in 20 minutes, 38.7 seconds, a season’s best time.

Not far behind her was teammate Aubrey Allen, who also set a season’s best mark of 22:26.9 to take 61st.

On the boys’ side, Iola’s Keegan Hill finished in 18:31.7, good for 77th in the loaded field. Mustang junior Brennen Cof3field ran a season’s best time of 19:52.6 to take 179th.

Crest’s Gunner Ellington finished 19:24.5 to take 131st.

Humboldt’s Tori Melendez led the Lady Cub contingent at 24:44.1, good for 166th.

More than 400 runners were in the Boys Blue Varsity Division, while more than 300 girls did so as well. All told, more than 1,400 boys and 1,000 girls ran Saturday at the historic Rim Rock Farm northwest of Lawrence.

Crest High's Aubrey Allen runs in a meet earlier this year.

Rim Rock Farm High School Classic

Blue Varsity Division

Girls 5K

15. Josie Walter, Crest, 20:38.7

61. Aubrey Allen, Crest, 22:6.9

107. Peyton Schmidt, 23:18.10