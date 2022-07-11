 | Mon, Jul 11, 2022
Rybakina wins first Slam

Elena Rybakina, like her foe Ons Jabeur, was in her first ever Grand Slam singles title match Saturday at Wimbledon. She became the first player from Kazakhstan to win at Wimbledon to earn the women's trophy.

By

Sports

July 11, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates with the trophy after victory against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in London. Photo by (Julian Finney/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career. The switch has been a topic of conversation during Wimbledon, because the All England Club barred all players who represent Russia or Belarus from entering the tournament due to the war in Ukraine.

Rybakina is ranked No. 23. Since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975, just one woman ranked lower than Rybakina won Wimbledon — Venus Williams in 2007 at No. 31, although she had been No. 1 and already won three of her five career Wimbledon trophies.

