Ryder Cup is in America’s head, Europe’s blood

Justin Thomas is one player who has a chance to be the American face of the Ryder Cup. He was roasted at the start of 2018 when he said he'd rather win the Ryder Cup than win a major. He is the first name mentioned by Europeans as a player they want to beat. 

Brooks Koepka of team United States walks across the 9th hole prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021, in Kohler, Wisc. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/TNS)

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Americans have won more majors. The Europeans have won more Ryder Cups.

There’s really no connection, except that it might explain why the Americans always seem to be the favorite on paper, and Team Europe has more often left the Ryder Cup with possession of the 17-inch gold trophy since they were invited to this raucous party in 1979.

It doesn’t mean the Americans don’t care. That’s an insult to think otherwise. But an argument can be made the Ryder Cup means more to Europe as a whole.

