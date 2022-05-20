Saban and Fisher crank up feud

They must be scripting this stuff, right?

Two of college football’s most powerful coaches go at each other this week like they’d sat down in advance and thought it all through. Is the Southeastern Conference taking a page right from professional wrestling?

The highest-paid college coach in the sport, Nick Saban, who reportedly took in a cool $9.7 million in 2021, has a problem with his long-ago former assistant Jimbo Fisher, now in charge at Texas A&M (making over $7.5 million). Saban casually mentioned at a public event how the Aggies “bought every player on their team” under the guise of the new name, image and likeness landscape.