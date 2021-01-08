San Antonio Spurs stop streaking L.A. Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday.

Two nights after topping the Clippers to snap a four-game losing streak, the Spurs picked up another win at Staples Center.

Demar DeRozan added 19 points and eight assists for San Antonio. The Spurs were 16 of 35 on 3-pointers after making 20 from beyond the arc against the Clippers.