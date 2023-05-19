San Diego to receive 30th major league soccer franchise in 2025 

Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is set to join the league in 2025.

The expansion team announced Thursday is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team. The ownership group also includes San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado.

The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future.