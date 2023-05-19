 | Fri, May 19, 2023
San Diego to receive 30th major league soccer franchise in 2025 

A San Diego club will join Major League Soccer in 2025, becoming the league’s 30th team. The expansion team is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team.

May 19, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Mohamed Mansour, co-owner of the new Major League Soccer team in San Diego, speaks during an announcement for the new team, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in San Diego. Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is co-owned by Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, and set to join the league in 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is set to join the league in 2025.

The expansion team announced Thursday is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team. The ownership group also includes San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado.

The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future.

